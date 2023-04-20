52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Shoptalk Europe Sets The Stage For Its 2023 Edition In Barcelona

By Dayeeta Das
There is less than a month to go until Shoptalk Europe, which takes place from 9 to 11 May at the Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona.

It is the new home for European retail's boldest and bravest trailblazers to reimagine the future of the sector.

The event will witness more than 175 industry leaders from the world’s biggest and most exciting retailers, brands, investors, and technology companies speaking on Shoptalk Europe's stages.

They will share new strategies, technology, and business models that are shaping the future of how consumers discover, shop and buy.

Here are the names of a few of the speakers featuring across the three-day agenda:

  • Robert Gentz, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zalando
  • Soraya Benchikh, President, Europe, Diageo
  • Stephanie Phair, Group President, FARFETCH
  • Maureen Kelly, Founder & CEO, Tarte Cosmetics
  • Wouter Kolk, CEO, Europe & Indonesia, Ahold Delhaize
  • Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO, Groupe Printemps
  • Karl Andersson, Co-Founder & CEO, Matsmart-Motatos
  • James Reinhart, Co-Founder & CEO, thredUP
  • Ana Belen Garcia Luque, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Pull & Bear
  • Shiri Mosenzon Erez, Chief Product Officer, Ocado Group
  • Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f Beauty
  • Jérôme Dubreuil, Chief Digital Officer, Decathlon
  • Andrew Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, John Lewis Partnership
  • Simon Miles, VP, Global OmniChannel Commercial Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Stefano Perego, VP, Global Operations Services, Amazon
  • Ulrika Biesert, Global People & Culture Manager (CHRO), IKEA
  • Ayla Ziz, SVP of Global Sales & Chief Customer Officer, Danone

The event will bring together more than 3,500 attendees from large retailers and brands, startups, technology companies, investors, media and analysts to learn, network, collaborate and evolve.

To view the full agenda, visit www.shoptalkeurope.com/agenda. For detailed information on the speaker line-up, click here

To book tickets, visit www.shoptalkeurope.com/community/tickets.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post.

Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
