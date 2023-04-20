Shoptalk Europe Sets The Stage For Its 2023 Edition In Barcelona

There is less than a month to go until Shoptalk Europe, which takes place from 9 to 11 May at the Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona.

It is the new home for European retail's boldest and bravest trailblazers to reimagine the future of the sector.

The event will witness more than 175 industry leaders from the world’s biggest and most exciting retailers, brands, investors, and technology companies speaking on Shoptalk Europe's stages.

They will share new strategies, technology, and business models that are shaping the future of how consumers discover, shop and buy.

Here are the names of a few of the speakers featuring across the three-day agenda:

Robert Gentz, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zalando

Soraya Benchikh, President, Europe, Diageo

Stephanie Phair, Group President, FARFETCH

Maureen Kelly, Founder & CEO, Tarte Cosmetics

Wouter Kolk, CEO, Europe & Indonesia, Ahold Delhaize

Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO, Groupe Printemps

Karl Andersson, Co-Founder & CEO, Matsmart-Motatos

James Reinhart, Co-Founder & CEO, thredUP

Ana Belen Garcia Luque, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Pull & Bear

Shiri Mosenzon Erez, Chief Product Officer, Ocado Group

Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f Beauty

Jérôme Dubreuil, Chief Digital Officer, Decathlon

Andrew Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, John Lewis Partnership

Simon Miles, VP, Global OmniChannel Commercial Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company

Stefano Perego, VP, Global Operations Services, Amazon

Ulrika Biesert, Global People & Culture Manager (CHRO), IKEA

Ayla Ziz, SVP of Global Sales & Chief Customer Officer, Danone

The event will bring together more than 3,500 attendees from large retailers and brands, startups, technology companies, investors, media and analysts to learn, network, collaborate and evolve.

