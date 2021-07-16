South Africa's Shoprite Working 'Around The Clock' To Restock Stores Affected By Looting

Published on Jul 16 2021 10:59 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / South Africa / shoprite / Checkers / Unrest / Looting

South African retailer Shoprite has said that it is 'working around the clock' to repair and restock looted and damaged stores, following days of social unrest.

It said that as the authorities begin to restore stability in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng provinces, stores are becoming operational again, and are re-opening for business 'by the hour' while also seeking to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

Shoprite Supply Lines Open

'Supply lines to the majority of stores are currently running smoothly and deliveries to stores in KZN has commenced,' the retailer said.

South Africa has been rocked by several days of unrest – its worst for many years – which were sparked by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

More than 100 people have died and thousands have been injured, as rioting broke out across the country, initially in response to Puma's imprisonment, and latterly amidst anger over poverty and inequality.

Stockpiling Of Food And Medicine

This has also led to stockpiling of essential goods, prompting Shoprite to state that the bulk of its Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and franchise OK Foods supermarkets around the country are 'stocked and operational', and that there is no need to stockpile.

Advertisement

'We appeal to all South Africans to remain calm as our supply chain is now able to supply into most stores again,' it said.

The group also condemned the unrest and lawlessness, which it said affects those seeking to make a positive contribution to the economy and job creation.

'The mayhem and destruction are everyone’s loss, particularly in a country ravaged by a poor economy and joblessness, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic,' it said. 'The riots are only making our challenges, including food security, greater.'

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.