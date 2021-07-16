ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

South Africa's Shoprite Working 'Around The Clock' To Restock Stores Affected By Looting

Published on Jul 16 2021 10:59 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / South Africa / shoprite / Checkers / Unrest / Looting

South Africa's Shoprite Working 'Around The Clock' To Restock Stores Affected By Looting

South African retailer Shoprite has said that it is 'working around the clock' to repair and restock looted and damaged stores, following days of social unrest.

It said that as the authorities begin to restore stability in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng provinces, stores are becoming operational again, and are re-opening for business 'by the hour' while also seeking to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

Shoprite Supply Lines Open

'Supply lines to the majority of stores are currently running smoothly and deliveries to stores in KZN has commenced,' the retailer said.

South Africa has been rocked by several days of unrest – its worst for many years – which were sparked by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

More than 100 people have died and thousands have been injured, as rioting broke out across the country, initially in response to Puma's imprisonment, and latterly amidst anger over poverty and inequality.

Stockpiling Of Food And Medicine

This has also led to stockpiling of essential goods, prompting Shoprite to state that the bulk of its Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and franchise OK Foods supermarkets around the country are 'stocked and operational', and that there is no need to stockpile.

Advertisement

'We appeal to all South Africans to remain calm as our supply chain is now able to supply into most stores again,' it said.

The group also condemned the unrest and lawlessness, which it said affects those seeking to make a positive contribution to the economy and job creation.

'The mayhem and destruction are everyone’s loss, particularly in a country ravaged by a poor economy and joblessness, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic,' it said. 'The riots are only making our challenges, including food security, greater.'

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21

Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21
Axfood Taking Steps To 'Boost Competitiveness', Posts Q2 Sales Gain

Axfood Taking Steps To 'Boost Competitiveness', Posts Q2 Sales Gain
French Retailers Puzzled Over COVID Health Pass For Shoppers

French Retailers Puzzled Over COVID Health Pass For Shoppers
Groupe Casino Announces 'Rethink' Of Monop' Concept

Groupe Casino Announces 'Rethink' Of Monop' Concept
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Waitrose Parent To Cut 1,000 Management Jobs Fri, 16 Jul 2021

Waitrose Parent To Cut 1,000 Management Jobs
Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21 Fri, 16 Jul 2021

Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21
Kaufland Launches Hip-Hop Themed Online Campaign Fri, 16 Jul 2021

Kaufland Launches Hip-Hop Themed Online Campaign
Magnit To Buy Fewer Dixy Stores To Comply With Competition Law Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Magnit To Buy Fewer Dixy Stores To Comply With Competition Law
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN