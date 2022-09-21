Spain's Ahorramás Broadens Its E-Commerce Services

Ahorramás has expanded its e-commerce services across the Madrid and Castilla La Mancha regions in Spain.

The service was already available in Alcalá de Henares, Meco, Velilla-Mejorada, Majadahonda and Boadilla del Monte, and from 19 September it now covers Getafe, Las Rozas, Guadalajara, Madridejos and Consuegra.

Ahorramás' objective is 'to offer this service in 17 municipalities by the end of the year, and to 'achieve total range over the whole territory throughout 2023'.

The retailer added it has decided to gradually implement this initiative in order to get the best results.

Ahorramás' Commitment to Proximity

Ahorramás was founded in Madrid in 1979, and currently operates more than 275 shops across Madrid and Castilla La Mancha.

For its private labels, more than 80% of its supplies come from local providers, which forms part of its 'commitment to society', according to the retailer.

Along the same lines, the group often supports community service projects.

Transformation Plan

According to the group, the e-commerce launch forms part of a larger digitalisation plan, which focuses on proximity to customers and personalisation.

Ahorramás' current transformation plan also covers sustainability initiatives.

'Our recent adhesion to the UN Global Compact is a step forward that will allow us to translate the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into our activity', it added.

Last week, the retailer said that it closed its 2021 financial year with a gross turnover of €1.8 billion, while net profit came in at €88.5 million, down from €102.4 million the previous year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.