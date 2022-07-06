SPAR Croatia Invests €19.9m In New Hypermarket

SPAR Croatia has invested €19.9 million in a new 3,000 square-metre INTERSPAR hypermarket in the town of Velika Gorica, south of Zagreb.

The outlet focuses on eco-friendly measures, integrating ‘responsible and energy-saving technologies, the retailer noted.

The construction of the store aligns with SPAR Austria’s format of the future concept with unique architectural features and state-of-the-art technologies including underfloor heating, the use of residual heat, as well as energy-saving cooling and lighting technologies.

The store was inaugurated on 15 June in the presence of SPAR Croatia CEO Helmut Fenzl and the town’s mayor.

On the same day, SPAR Croatia donated €2,650 to the voluntary fire brigade in Velika Gorica.

Fenzl commented, “I am extremely proud that a flagship store for all of the future SPAR Austria Group’s INTERSPAR hypermarkets was developed here in Croatia.”

Store Highlights

The new INTERSPAR hypermarket offers over 25,000 food and non-food products, featuring an extensive fresh food department that focuses on fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, fish, and bakery products. It also offers a wide range of non-food products.

The store features an extensive assortment of local and regional products, to help support local producers.

It also offers a range of ready meals in the in-store Tutto Bene café and restaurant.

A recent study found that all of the biggest retailers in Croatia reported revenue growth in 2021, with market leader Konzum managing to keep its main rivals – Lidl and SPAR – at a distance.

