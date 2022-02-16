Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR Group Sees Sales Up Across Irish, Swiss And Polish Operations

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

South Africa's SPAR Group has reported sales growth across all its international operations in the 18 weeks to 29 January, with its Irish BWG Foods operation up 6.9%, Switzerland up 1.9% and Poland up 11.8%.

At group level, sales were up 5.8% to R45.5 billion over the period, a performance that demonstrates the group's 'robustness and resilience during these disruptive times', it said in a statement.

SPAR Southern Africa

Its SPAR Southern Africa business reported wholesale growth of 8.2% in the period, largely driven by 'substantially increased' liquor sales, while its core SPAR grocery wholesale business saw sales up 3.7%.

'Trading conditions remained challenging due to constrained consumer spending, continued high levels of unemployment and aggressive competitor behaviour,' it added, also noting the impact of last summer's civil unrest on the performance of its store estate.

European Divisions

Its BWG Foods operation in Ireland, which also operates stores in southwest England, saw its performance impacted somewhat by the re-introduction of COVID-19 restrictions in November, which impacted its wholesale operations, the group said.

Turnover at BWG Foods was up 11.5% on the corresponding period in 2020, the group said.

In Switzerland, meanwhile, where COVID restrictions were 'less severe', there was a slowdown in sales at local neighbourhood stores, which had received a significant boost during the pandemic. Against the comparative 2020 period, turnover increased 15.9%, the group said.

Read More: Retail Technology – SPAR Switzerland

Finally, in Poland, the group is in the process of negotiating new contracts with a number of SPAR retailers, a process that is likely to be completed by June 2022.

Also in Poland, the group has entered into a strategic partnership with forecourt operator AVIA, with four SPAR stores opened at AVIA sites during the period.

SPAR Group's financial results for the six months to 31 March will be published in early June.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Consumer Prices In Spain Rose 6.1% Year-On-Year In January
2
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Sees Europe Q4 Sales Dip, Notes 'Continued Market Share Gains'
3
Retail

SPAR Gran Canaria Focuses On Energy Efficiency
4
Retail

dm-drogerie markt Launches Live Shopping Events
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com