SPAR International Extends Support To SPAR Ukraine

SPAR International has extended support to SPAR Ukraine to help in procurement and delivery of essential supplies after war broke out in the country.

SPAR Ukraine is a licensed member of SPAR International, operating approximately 65 SPAR supermarkets across Ukraine – from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west.

Around 95% of SPAR outlets in Western Ukraine are currently operating, with reduced opening hours in many stores.

SPAR International has set up a SPAR Ukraine support fund to enable the retailer to maintain the supply of goods.

The fund will assist SPAR Ukraine in procuring local products from existing sources of supply, the retail group noted.

SPAR International is also working with its branches in neighbouring countries to ensure the supply of essential goods to SPAR Ukraine’s distribution centre, located 100km inland from the Polish border.

‘With the ongoing escalation of the war, and the prospect of the local supply chains being further impacted, it is essential to be prepared to maintain supply from our operations in neighbouring countries,’ it said in a statement.

Elsewhere, French cereal farmers’ association AGPB has said that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia will have a major impact on international trade and prices of energy, agricultural products, fertilisers and transport, with grain farmers having to deal with major upheavals,

