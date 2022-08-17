SPAR Scotland Extends Partnership With 'Too Good To Go'

SPAR Scotland has expanded its partnership with food waste prevention app Too Good To Go to include all 107 company-owned stores in Scotland.

The move follows the success of trial stores and is part of the retailer's commitment to reducing food waste and CO2 emissions across the business.

SPAR Scotland added that it saved over 7,200 meals going to waste and prevented over 17 tonnes of CO2 emissions in these trial stores.

Details

The partnership allows customers to buy 'magic bags' of miscellaneous surplus stock that is close to the end of its shelf life but still within its best-before date.

Shoppers need to download the free Too Good To Go app on their smartphones and register via e-mail or Facebook to avail the service.

The app also offers information on the number of 'magic bags' that are available in SPAR stores.

The magic bags can then be picked up at the local SPAR store of choice.

Fight Against Food Waste

Central operations director, Sonya Harper, stated, "As part of our fight against food waste and in alliance with our digital strategy, we are delighted to be in partnership with Too Good to Go to reduce food wastage across all our company-owned stores. Be sure to download the app and buy a magic bag from your local Spar Scotland store.

"The Too Good To Go app allows users to search for a store taking part in the scheme, connecting local SPAR stores with both new and old customers passionate about preventing food waste."

