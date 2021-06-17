SPAR Switzerland Opens First EUROSPAR Store

Published on Jun 17 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: Eurospar / Switzerland / Spar Switzerland

SPAR Switzerland opened its first EUROSPAR flagship supermarket in Schänis earlier this month, marking the beginning of a new phase for the SPAR operator in the country.

The new 1,200 square-metre outlet offers around 15,000 food and non-food products, various serviced counters, and an in-store café.

EUROSPAR Schänis

SPAR Switzerland plans to roll out other EUROSPAR outlets in addition to smaller and medium-sized neighbourhood stores.

The Schänis store aims to provides customers with everything necessary to complete their weekly shopping in a modern retail environment.

The adjacent SPAR Express store enables customers to shop until late in the evening and on Sundays.

SPAR Switzerland has also launched a new SPAR Training Academy on the same premises.

In the new EUROSPAR outlet, the fresh department features an extensive choice of regional fruit and vegetables.

The retailer has installed a new zero-packaging dispenser solution for loose food items, including grains, pulses, and nuts.

Focusing on local specialities, the staffed cheese and meat counters offer a vast range of regional and organic products.

Elsewhere, the wine department stars a large selection of domestic and international wines, with a sommelier offering advice on the wines available.

Under the SPAR Natural banner, customers can find a wide range of organic and ecological products.

A self-service Bean Tree Café with 50 in-store seats and 40 seats on a covered outdoor terrace also operates at the location.

In addition to fresh coffee, a large selection of soft drinks, snacks, and prepared meals are available at the café.

Sustainability Credentials

SPAR Switzerland has placed emphasis on the new store's sustainability credentials.

The heat from the store's refrigeration systems is reused in a closed circuit to meet the heating requirements of the entire building.

All in-store devices and lighting fixtures are equipped to operate in the most energy-efficient method.

The site also houses two e-charging stations located just off the motorway.

The retailer plans to convert eight to fifteen other SPAR stores to the EUROSPAR Supermarket format in the next few years.

SPAR Training Academy

The EUROSPAR Supermarket launch also marks the opening of SPAR Switzerland's Training Academy.

This academy offers training courses to SPAR team members at the new store premises to improve customer service, store profitability, work efficiency, and better understand the retail business.

Furthermore, SPAR Switzerland will provide e-learning courses adapted to specific training needs, focusing on neighbourhood retailing, professional customer service, and sustainability.

