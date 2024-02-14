52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

SPAR University Teams Up With EasyToys In The Netherlands

By Dayeeta Das
Selected SPAR outlets in universities and colleges in the Netherlands are offering sex toys from EasyToys, according to media reports.

The initiative is part of a collaboration between SPAR University and EasyToys to break the taboo of sex toys, according to a report in the online publication Foodclick.nl.

Young people aged between 16 and 25 are having less sex than before, according to recent research, but that does not mean that their needs have disappeared, the partners added.

Partnership

Currently, five SPAR University stores in the Netherlands are offering EasyToys: Utrecht University, Erasmus University Rotterdam, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and the TUs of Delft and Eindhoven.

If the initial roll-out proves successful, the partners plan to expand the collaboration to more stores.

The online publication quoted Martijn ten Berge, chief growth officer at SPAR University, as saying, “At SPAR University, we want to offer a relevant and inclusive range for our target group: the student.”

The range offered includes best-selling products from EasyToys, as well as condoms, lubricants, and a gift set.

SPAR Netherlands

In 2022, SPAR Netherlands announced plans to double its retail network to 1,000 within three years, from its current store count of 455.

The chain expressed its ambition to be the ‘king of convenience in the retail segment’, with expansion in store numbers critical to this goal.

SPAR Netherlands’ blend of retail formats, spanning petrol forecourts to neighbourhood supermarkets and city stores, is designed to allow the retailer to be closer to consumers.

Last year, SPAR Netherlands appointed Caroline Oosterbaan as the new chair of the supervisory board of SPAR Holding B.V.

