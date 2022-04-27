Subscribe Login
Stores Starting To Reopen In Ukraine, RAU Study Finds

Stores are starting to reopen in Ukraine, despite the ongoing conflict, a new study by the Retail Association of Ukraine (RAU) has found.

According to a RAU survey of 90 of its members, of the 15,263 retail outlets that were open at the start of the war, some 11,744 were operational as of 20 April, a 23% decline.

This indicates that the 'situation is improving', RAU said, as in March, some 29.4% of stores were closed.

The level to which retail groups have been able to reopen stores depends on a number of factors, the study found, including replenishment capabilities and rent agreements.

Open Stores

Thus, ATB-Market currently has 79% of its stores open, compared to 85% in March, while the Varus network has 86% of its store estate currently open, six stores more than in March.

Around 23% of Novus chain stores (or 66 outlets) are currently closed, while the Rukavychka chain, which operates in the west of the country, has opened one further store since last month.

Overall, in food retail, 3,465 outlets were open as of 20 April, compared to 4,578 before the conflict, a 24% decline.

In pharmaceuticals, the number of stores open stands at 3,440 (a 9% decline), in non-food its 2,155 (a 19% decline), and in forecourts, the number of stores is 1,170 (a 14% decline).

Impacted Segments

The jewellery (52% fewer stores), fashion (54% fewer stores) and entertainment centres (72% fewer outlets) segments have seen the most stores remain closed, RAU's data found.

According to RAU, the numbers are only representative, given that many of the group's members are largely located in western Ukraine, for which more data is available.

