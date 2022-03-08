Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Supply Disruption, Soaring Energy Costs Could Hit UK Grocers' Growth: NielsenIQ

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Global food supply disruption due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine plus soaring energy and fuel costs could slow down growth in supermarket volumes, NielsenIQ said on Tuesday.

The market researcher said inflation at UK supermarkets was running at 2.7%, the highest since September 2013.

"Inflation at UK supermarkets continues to grow and as we exit COVID-19 new challenges lie ahead amid the threat of disruption to global food supply and soaring energy and fuel costs that will impact shopper budgets," it said.

NielsenIQ said grocery sales at UK supermarkets fell 3.4% over the four weeks to 26 February year-on-year. Sales were, however, up 4.4% compared with pre-COVID levels two years ago.

The online share of sales fell back to 12.5% from 13.1% in January.

Fastest Growing Food Retailer

The researcher said Marks & Spencer maintained its position as Britain's fastest growing food retailer over the last 12 weeks with sales up 12.2% year-on-year.

Its data also showed market leader Tesco as the best performer of Britain's so-called 'big four' grocers.

Tesco's 1.5% sales decline year-on-year outperformed Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons, which had falls of 3.7%, 4.8% and 7.7% respectively.

German-owned discounters Lidl and Aldi saw growth of 8.6% and 6.1% respectively.

The NielsenIQ data echoed figures from rival market researcher Kantar published last week. However, Kantar does not include M&S in its monthly reports.

Elsewhere, online's share of UK grocery sales rose to 13.1% in January, up from 11.3% in December, the highest share that online has commanded in the UK grocery market since July 2021.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

British Baker Greggs Says Cost Pressures To Cap Growth
2
Retail

French Consumers Set To Adopt Variety of Measures To Combat Inflation, Says Kantar
3
Retail

Carrefour Enters Israel In Partnership With Electra Consumer Products
4
Retail

'Wake Up!' Fozzy Group Calls On Brands To Cut Ties With Russia
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com