Swiss Retailer Migros Expands E-Charging Network

Swiss retailer Migros has announced that it is further developing its range of e-charging stations and testing new, faster charging stations in seven branches.

Depending on customer feedback, the retailer will extend the service gradually across the country by 2025.

Migros E-Charging Network

Currently, around 300 parking spaces in almost 200 Migros branches are equipped with a charging station for electric cars.

This network is now being further expanded under the name M-Charge, the retailer noted.

The charging stations have a DC output of up to 60 kW, meaning customers can charge their vehicles quickly, with most taking 30 to 90 minutes to be fully charged.

Fast charging stations with an output of up to 160 kW are available at select locations. This service is also being continuously expanded.

Cost Introduction

The new charging offer 'M-Charge' from Migros is no longer free of charge.

Regular charging with up to 22kW (AC) now costs CHF 0.30/kWh, and accelerated charging with up to 60kW (DC) costs CHF 0.35/kWh.

The change comes in response to the sharp rise in electricity prices and financing further expansion of its charging infrastructure.

Pilot Tests

The first pilot systems for the new charging stations are now in operation in the Shoppyland Schönbüh, Agno, Bike World Romanel, Villmergen, Wollerau, as well as Altstetten and am Limmatplatz in the city of Zurich.

In Schönbühl and Wollerau, accelerated DC charging is also being tested in addition to regular AC charging.

The pilot project will enable Migros to gain experience with the new installations and collect customer feedback through surveys at the locations.

