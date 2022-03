March 30, 2022 12:28 PM

Migros Group has reported growth in its core retail business in full-year 2021, consolidating its position as a market leader in the Swiss retail trade.

In addition to its online business, its convenience, discount and health segments were its biggest growth-drivers in fiscal 2021.

However, the group noted that it suffered losses in its travel & leisure and gastronomy segments due to the pandemic.