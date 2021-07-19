Tesco UK CEO Shares Safety Measure Update

Published on Jul 19 2021 12:28 PM in Retail tagged: Tesco / COVID-19 / Face Masks / Freedom Day

Jason Tarry, CEO of Tesco UK, has shared a number of updates to the safety measures related to COVID-19 for stores across England as the country lifts its remaining public health restrictions today (19 July).

Tarry has urged shoppers to take a cautious approach in-stores in the coming weeks.

He believes it is "important to continue with certain measures to be on the safe side," and encouraged shoppers to continue to wear face coverings in stores, despite them no longer being compulsory.

For stores in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, face coverings remain mandatory unless exempt, as set out in government guidance.

Tesco will continue to provide sanitiser and wipes at the store entrance, screens at checkout, and the traffic light system for entering stores.

Other services include a quieter hour for shopping and priority slots in online shopping for vulnerable customers.

Supporting Communities

As well as discussing safety measures, Tarry outlined the retailer's efforts in helping local communities tackle COVID-19.

Tarry gave "a big thank you" to everyone who donated to Tesco's Summer Food Collection in larger stores this weekend, which helps feed families across the country.

The collection points for the initiative in Tesco Express stores remain open until 28 August.

To help as many people as possible, Tesco is topping up all donations by an extra 20%.

The retailer is also launching a new campaign called Buy One to Help a Child, which aims to donate up to three million meals to help children living in food insecurity.

"Every time you buy a piece of fresh fruit or veg in one of our stores or online between 19 July and 8 August, we'll donate to FareShare to provide meals for children who need them most," Tarry added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.