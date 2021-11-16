Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Tesco Increases Dominance With 12-Week Sales Rise: NielsenIQ

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tesco, Britain's largest retailer, was the only one of the country's big four grocers to grow sales in the last 12 weeks, increasing its sector dominance in the run-up to Christmas, the latest data from market researcher NielsenIQ has revealed.

It said Tesco's sales rose 0.4% year-on-year in the 12 weeks to 6 November, increasing its market share by 0.2 percentage points to 26.6%.

In contrast smaller rivals Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons saw sales fall 3.1%, 2.4% and 4.7% respectively, and all lost market share.

NielsenIQ's data echoed figures from rival researcher Kantar last week.

Last month, Tesco reported a 16.6% jump in first half profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast despite supply chain disruption.

The company also commenced a programme to buy back shares with a value of up to £500 million (€593 million). Citigroup will repurchase shares on its behalf and in accordance with the arrangement. Any purchases made during closed periods, shall be made 'independently' and 'uninfluenced by the company,' it added.

UK Grocery Sales

NielsenIQ said total UK grocery sales fell 2.0% in the four weeks to 6 November versus high comparative numbers ahead of a second national COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Sales were, however, up 4.9% on the same period in 2019.

The researcher noted that in-store visits to supermarkets were up 6.5% compared with last year over the four week period, equal to 28 million more visits.

In contrast, the online share of sales fell to 12.2%, down from 12.6% in the previous four weeks.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

French Grocery Spend Down In September, E.Leclerc Sees Biggest Gains
2
Retail

Albert Heijn Tests New Initiative To Reduce Food Waste
3
Fresh Produce

Orri Mandarin's Management System Sets Example For The Spanish Citrus Sector
4
Retail

Italy’s Maiora Teams Up With Glovo For Rapid Delivery
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com