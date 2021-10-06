Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
Published on Oct 6 2021
Tesco has reported a 3.0% increase in group sales (at constant exchange rates) in the first half of its financial year, with like-for-like sales up 1.2% at its core UK operation.
“We’ve had a strong six months; sales and profit have grown ahead of expectations, and we’ve outperformed the market," commented chief executive Ken Murphy.
Here's how leading retail analysts viewed its performance:
Richard Lim, Retail Economics
