Tesco has reported a 3.0% increase in group sales (at constant exchange rates) in the first half of its financial year, with like-for-like sales up 1.2% at its core UK operation.

“We’ve had a strong six months; sales and profit have grown ahead of expectations, and we’ve outperformed the market," commented chief executive Ken Murphy.

Here's how leading retail analysts viewed its performance:

Richard Lim, Retail Economics