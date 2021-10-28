ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tesco Teams Up With Gorillas To Offer 10-Minute Deliveries

Published on Oct 28 2021 1:50 PM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Gorillas / Quick Commerce / Rapid Delivery

Tesco Teams Up With Gorillas To Offer 10-Minute Deliveries

Tesco has launched a 10-minute grocery dispatch service in partnership with delivery startup Gorillas, upping the ante in the race among retailers to reach customers' doorsteps the quickest.

Berlin-headquartered Gorillas and rivals Weezy, Getir and Dija have been offering 15-minute deliveries as the pandemic revitalised high-speed deliveries. Tesco's tie-up is the latest example of a traditional supermarket chain trying out such services.

Gorillas says it can deliver basic grocery items within 10 minutes for a flat fee of €1.80 ($2.09), in an attempt to disrupt old-style food retail.

The superfast delivery model has grabbed the attention of larger delivery firms as well as other traditional retailers.

Earlier this month, European online food-delivery service Delivery Hero SE invested $235 million in Gorillas, whose other investors include China's Tencent, DST and Coatue Management.

Delivery Service

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said its products will be available on the Gorillas app. The startup will set up micro-fulfilment sites at five large Tesco stores to pick, pack and deliver items within 10 minutes.

"This pilot with Gorillas will help customers get their products right away, supporting those looking to buy food for tonight or last minute forgotten items," said Jason Tarry, chief executive of Tesco UK & Ireland.

Advertisement

The company already has a one-hour grocery delivery service at around 50 Express stores called Tesco Whoosh, which it launched earlier this year.

Tesco's British rival Asda said this month it was expanding one-hour deliveries to more stores, while it also extended its fast-delivery partnership with Uber Eats.

Read More: Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays

Recently, Yango Deli, the ultrafast grocery delivery arm of NASDAQ-listed tech giant Yandex, launched operations in the UK in London's Bethnal Green, Battersea, Bermondsey and Acton areas.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tesco Launches ‘Tray To Tray’ Recycling With Faerch

Tesco Launches ‘Tray To Tray’ Recycling With Faerch
Tesco Unveils New Checkout-Free Store Concept, 'GetGo', in London

Tesco Unveils New Checkout-Free Store Concept, 'GetGo', in London
Grocery Sales Down 2.2% In Ireland As Shoppers Return To Socialising: Kantar

Grocery Sales Down 2.2% In Ireland As Shoppers Return To Socialising: Kantar
Tesco Commences £500 Million Share Buyback Scheme

Tesco Commences £500 Million Share Buyback Scheme
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

UK's Co-op 'Rebrands' Stores For COP26 Thu, 28 Oct 2021

UK's Co-op 'Rebrands' Stores For COP26
Jerónimo Martins Sees 48% Profit Growth In Nine Months Thu, 28 Oct 2021

Jerónimo Martins Sees 48% Profit Growth In Nine Months
ICA Reports 2.2% Increase In Consolidated Net Sales In Third Quarter Thu, 28 Oct 2021

ICA Reports 2.2% Increase In Consolidated Net Sales In Third Quarter
Magnit Boosted By Dixy Acquisition, Sees Revenue Up 27.7% In Q3 Thu, 28 Oct 2021

Magnit Boosted By Dixy Acquisition, Sees Revenue Up 27.7% In Q3
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN