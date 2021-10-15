Yango Deli Launches Rapid Delivery In London

Published on Oct 15 2021 7:55 AM in Technology tagged: London / Yandex / Rapid Delivery / Yango Deli

Yango Deli, the ultrafast grocery delivery arm of NASDAQ-listed tech giant Yandex, has announced the launch of its operations in the UK.

Currently, the service is available in London's Bethnal Green, Battersea, Bermondsey and Acton areas.

It will operate through four dark stores across London, covering some 1.4 million potential customers with a service that delivers groceries in about 15 minutes.

Yango Deli is available every day from 7:00 hours to 23:00 hours, with no delivery fee or minimum order requirement.

Customers can download the app via the App Store or Google Play and pay for items via debit card, credit card, or Apple Pay.

The company plans to cover other areas of London over the coming months.

Global Network Of Dark Stores

The London hubs are the latest addition to a global network of more than 400 dark stores, operated by Yango Deli in France and Israel and by Yandex.Lavka, Yandex's grocery delivery brand in Russia, which covers five cities in the country with a total population of more than 25 million people.

Yango Deli is supported by its proprietary technology and proven business model.

Evgeny Chernikov, general manager at Yango Deli UK, believes that the UK, and London in particular, is an exciting new market for Yango Deli as the city is especially well suited to the dark store model.

Chernikov added, "The densely populated capital is full of busy professionals, young students and many others who appreciate the convenience of a fast, stress-free shopping experience. Ultrafast grocery delivery is here to help, whether Londoners need to order a last-minute essential ingredient for a dinner recipe, fresh baked goods, or a flat white caffeine boost to start the day, Yango Deli is expertly configured to save precious time."

Advertisement

Read More: Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays

Product Offering

Yango Deli operates through strategically located dark stores in the UK, offering approximately 2,500 SKUs, ranging from everyday essentials such as fresh and regular groceries to freshly baked pastries, alcohol, personal care products, houseware and more.

The company's product assortment, comprising international brands and local favourites, provides a supermarket level of quality and variety.

Yango Deli is piloting the delivery of freshly cooked hot food - a first for the London ultrafast grocery sector.

Maxim Avtukhov, head of international markets for Yango Deli, said, "As a part of the Yandex ecosystem, Yango Deli is an established player in an industry largely dominated by new startups seeking investment. We benefit from our own tech solutions, which facilitate our intelligent supply and demand planning, predictive assortment selection and effective picking and delivery routing.

"We are now rolling out Yango Deli into high-potential European markets, and will make a decision regarding further expansion based on our success there."