Tesco Unveils New Checkout-Free Store Concept, 'GetGo', in London

Tesco has unveiled a new checkout-free store concept in central London, GetGo, which offers customers the chance to shop and pay without needing to scan a product or visit the checkout.

The new technology has been introduced to the retailer's Tesco Express High Holborn outlet, following a trial period at its Welwyn Garden City headquarters.

Tesco Express High Holborn has operated as a cash-free store since it opened in 2018.

How It Works

Tesco has partnered with Trigo, a seamless shopping specialist, on the new store, which allows customers that are registered with the Tesco.com app to check-in to the store, pick up the groceries they want, and leave again, without visiting the checkout.

A combination of cameras and weight sensors will be used to track purchases, with the transaction completed through the Tesco app. If purchasing products that are age-restricted, such as alcohol, shoppers will need to use a separate exit, where staff will check ID verification.

The store will not use facial recognition, and no visual data from customers will be stored or saved, the retailer added.

'An Exciting Moment For Tesco'

“This is a really exciting moment for Tesco as we launch GetGo with customers," commented Kevin Tindall, managing director, Tesco Convenience.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the shopping experience and our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time. This is currently just a one-store trial but we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond."

The new store will be open from 7am to 12pm. Earlier this week, Tesco announced details of a share buyback scheme.

