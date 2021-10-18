ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tesco Commences £500 Million Share Buyback Scheme

Published on Oct 18 2021 8:01 AM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Shares / Share Buyback / Citigroup

Tesco Commences £500 Million Share Buyback Scheme

Tesco, the UK's biggest retailer, has commenced a programme to buy back shares with a value of up to £500 million (€593 million), it said on Monday.

The group had previously announced, when it published its half year results on October 6, that it could afford to start a multi-year share buyback.

At the time Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy denied the buyback was a tactic to ward off private equity bidders.

Rivals Asda and Morrisons have both succumbed to private equity bids this year.

Citigroup To Purchase Shares

Tesco said Citigroup will repurchase shares on its behalf.

'The arrangement allows Citi to repurchase shares, together with any other ordinary shares in the company purchased on the company's behalf, in accordance with the company's current buyback authority granted by shareholders at the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting,' Tesco said in a statement.

'These share purchases will be made on the company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangement and, in the case of any purchases made during closed periods, shall be made independently of and uninfluenced by the company.'

First-Half Performance

Last month, Tesco reported a 1.2% increase in like-for-like sales at its core UK operations in the first half of its financial year, while group sales were up 3.0% at constant exchange rates.

Advertisement

“We’ve had a strong six months; sales and profit have grown ahead of expectations, and we’ve outperformed the market," chief executive Ken Murphy said at the time.

The group has also recently ramped up its sustainability efforts.

TSCO Stock Price Today by TradingView


News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Grocery Sales Fall In UK, With Shoppers Making Fewer Trips Due To Fuel Concerns

Grocery Sales Fall In UK, With Shoppers Making Fewer Trips Due To Fuel Concerns
Britain Calls On Ex-Tesco Boss To Fix Supply Chain Problems

Britain Calls On Ex-Tesco Boss To Fix Supply Chain Problems
Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said

Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise

Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Asda Opens Premium Convenience Store With EG Group Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Asda Opens Premium Convenience Store With EG Group
Russia's X5 Sees Like-For-Like Sales Up 4.8% In Third Quarter Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Russia's X5 Sees Like-For-Like Sales Up 4.8% In Third Quarter
GPA And Assaí Approve Conversion Of Extra Hiper Stores Mon, 18 Oct 2021

GPA And Assaí Approve Conversion Of Extra Hiper Stores
SPAR Teams Up With Too Good To Go In Ireland Fri, 15 Oct 2021

SPAR Teams Up With Too Good To Go In Ireland
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN