Tesco’s Whoosh Now Available From 1,000 Stores

Tesco has announced that its rapid delivery service, Whoosh, is now available from 1,000 Tesco Express stores, as the retailer surpassed its own rollout targets.

The service was launched in May 2021, and is now accessible from 50% of Tesco’s estate of Express convenience stores in the UK, reaching 55% of UK households, the retailer said.

“Our Whoosh service is rolling out at a rapid pace, opening in two Express stores a day on average this year," commented Greg Bertrand, head of Tesco's Whoosh operation.

"We’ve beaten our own target and we are seeing growing evidence that customers love the quality, speed and convenience of the service."

Surpassed Targets

Initially, Tesco had aimed to offer Whoosh from 800 stores by February 2023, but it surpassed its target by 200 stores, with the 1,000th Tesco Express to offer the service located at Hammersmith Olympia in London.

Whoosh allows customers to order food or snacks from a curated list of 2,500 to 4,500 products in as little as 30 minutes. Delivery is set at £2.99 (€3.38) for orders that cost £15 (€16.98) or more.

Additional Services

As the service has expanded, Tesco has been looking at ways to improve the customer experience, which have boosted customer satisfaction with the service, it added. New features on the app include 15-minute delivery window estimates and live tracking of the rider on a map.

“We are getting faster, and our availability is at a consistently high level," Bertrand added. "Whether it is a missing ingredient as you start to prepare a meal or ordering a Finest meal deal to eat that night, Whoosh can quickly come to the rescue.”

