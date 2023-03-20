52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Tesco Reaches Target Of 600 Stores With Electric Vehicle Charging Points

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Retail giant Tesco has announced that its Kirkwall superstore has become its 600th store in the UK to have EV charging points installed.

Since Tesco, Volkswagen and Pod Point launched the network in 2019, the charging points have provided a total of 43,218kWh of energy to date.

Tesco claims this is enough to power more than 4,000 homes for a whole day.

The British retailer noted that the installation at the store on the remote Scottish island of Orkney, is the culmination of a programme which has seen more than 2,500 EV charging bays installed at 600 Tesco stores across the UK over the last three years – with all electricity used to charge cars generated from renewable sources.

The network also includes 129 rapid chargers.

Owners of electric cars made by any EV manufacturer can use the charging points, the retailer added.

Drivers need to download the Pod Point app, plug in the charger and confirm their charge.

'Sustainable Choices'

“From Orkney all the way to Southampton, we’re helping customers to make sustainable choices by giving them somewhere easy and convenient to charge while they shop with us," said Jason Tarry, CEO of Tesco UK.

"Hitting our target of 600 stores with EV charging is a great milestone – and our work doesn’t stop there, as we’re now installing our first 75kW rapid chargers too.”

The 600th store milestone also coincides with the next phase of the Tesco EV charging network with Pod Point installing the retailers’ first set of 75kW charging units, on a trial basis, to complement the existing 7kW, 22kW and 50kW units across its estate.

From this month, customers shopping at the Tesco Cheshunt, Osterley, Shrewsbury, Ashby De La Zouch and York Extra stores, and at the Newark New Ollerton Superstore will have access to the new 75kW public rapid chargers.

A further six stores will be installed with 75kW units as part of the trial later this year, Tesco added.

Read More: Lidl Portugal Sees Use Of Charging Stations Up 134% In 2022

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Just Eat Teams Up With Iceland For Rapid Grocery Delivery Service
2
Technology

Bonnysa Enables Real-Time Payment For Its 1,600 Workers
3
Technology

Deliveroo Anticipating Earnings Growth This Year After Positive End To 2022
4
Technology

Self-Driving Startup Gatik Strikes Deal With Kroger
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com