Retail

The Consumer Goods Forum Names Ahold Delhaize And Mondelēz International CEOs As New Co-Chairs

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has named Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International as its new co-chairs, for a period of two years.

The CGF made the announcement at its 2023 Global Summit, which is taking place in Kyoto this week.

Important Role

At the Summit, the new co-chairs appeared on stage alongside outgoing co-chairs, James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, and Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, as well as CGF managing director Wai-Chan Chan, to discuss the organisation’s important role in driving positive change, as well as the major opportunities ahead for the industry.

As part of their remit, the pair will seek to mobilise greater progress among CGF members in addressing topics such as deforestation, plastics, human rights in the supply chain, employee wellbeing and net zero.

'The Power To Rally Together'

Commenting on his new role, Muller said, “CGF is led by CEOs who have the power to rally together with the aim to drive faster progress at scale, and I am honoured to be taking up the role of Co-Chair.

"The CGF has a huge global reach, and we must continue to use this influence to strive to make a major difference across the industry and beyond. I am proud to call Ahold Delhaize a frontrunner in many fields, and I’ll bring that experience to the table.”

Elsewhere, Van de Put added that the consumer goods sector has a critical part to play "in delivering the transition to a greener, healthier, and more resilient future – and I’m delighted to be helping to lead the CGF as we support members in the global adoption of beneficial practices and standards".

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

