Three Fifths Of French Grocery Categories Have Seen Volume Declines In Year To Date

Some 61% of consumer goods categories in France have seen volumes decline in the year to date, compared to the same period last year, new data from Kantar has revealed.

According to the market research firm, French households are buying less this year, with an average of 11 items per transaction in the year to date. This compares to 14 products per transaction in 2020.

Price-Driven Purchasing

This is being driven by the fact that French consumers have become increasingly price-sensitive, with a 13-point increase in price-driven purchasing decisions over the past decade.

This year has seen a particularly strong trend towards private-label products, promotions and 'essential purchases', Kantar noted, while consumer preference towards discounters is up 2.4 percentage points since the beginning of the year.

Households are also prioritising certain categories at the expense of others, Kantar added. Fresh products, in particular, have been impacted, with a 2% volume decline compared to 2023 and an 8% drop compared to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Importance Of Promotions

More than two thirds (69%) of French shoppers state that they make their purchasing decisions based on price, while promotions are a key purchase driver for 83% of shoppers.

Promotions currently account for 14.6% of French consumer spending, a 0.4-point increase compared to last year, however the recent implementation of the Descrozaille law, which limits the depth of promotions, has prompted brands and retailers to rethink their promotional strategies.

Other findings from Kantar's study indicate that half of French consumers say that they 'enjoy trying new products', 47% of French households have at least one member that identifies as a 'flexitarian', and that environmental considerations are increasingly dictating purchasing decisions – provided consumers can trust the environmental commitments of industry players, which is not always guaranteed.