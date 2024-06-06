In Morocco, the food retail industry is growing rapidly. Though small traditional grocers remain the dominant retail outlet in the country, modern retail channels – such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, and convenience stores – have seen growth over the last two decades, supported by urbanisation and the evolution of consumers’ purchasing behaviours.

The large-scale distribution landscape is essentially dominated by well-established local players that have invested in expansion. Here’s a list of the top supermarket retail chains in Morocco according to their most recently available full-year turnover.

LabelVie Group

Turnover: $1.59 billion (2023)

LabelVie is the leader in the multi-format retail sector in Morocco. It posted a 13% increase in revenue to 15.8 billion MAD ($1.59 billion) in its 2023 financial year. The group operates a network of 179 stores spanning 29 municipalities, under banners such as Carrefour, Carrefour Market, Carrefour Express, Atacadao, and Supeco.

The retailer positions itself between a hypermarket and a discounter, targeting lower-income consumers, professionals, and small retailers, including through offering bulk purchase discounts. With a total retail surface area of 249,000 square meters, LabelVie Group has a workforce of over 8,480 employees.

Marjane Holding

Turnover: $1.2 billion (2022)

Marjane Holding is the second largest retailer in Morocco by turnover. Launched in 1990, the company has expanded its distribution channels in recent years and operates a total of 171 outlets – including 42 hypermarkets – in some 30 towns across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company, which is especially aggressive in promoting its products, launched its online platform in July 2020, allowing customers to shop from a selection of 6,000 SKUs at store prices with stocks updated in real-time. It also established cooperation with Glovo to ensure home delivery of food and consumer-oriented products such as fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery goods, groceries, and hygiene items.

Ynna Holdings

Turnover: $150-200 million (2022)

In Morocco, Ynna Holdings operates mainly under the Aswak Assalam brand. With 14 shopping centres and almost 55,000 square meters of sales area, the brand serves 50,000 customers every day and has over one million members in its loyalty program.

BIM

Turnover: $20-50 million (2022)

Turkish discount food retailer BIM opened in Morocco in 2009 and has grown in popularity in the price-sensitive market by regularly offering reductions on a number of products.

In October 2022, it signed an agreement with the Moroccan Ministry of Industry and Trade aiming to source 85% of its products locally by 2025, while the remaining 15% will be imported from Turkey.