Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Shopper Confidence Remained Stable In December: IGD

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Shopper confidence in the UK remained stable at -9 in December 2021, compared with November, and 3 points lower than the score of -6 in Dec 2020, according to the latest data from IGD.

The December 2021 Shopper Confidence Index from IGD ShopperVista highlighted that it was a month of two halves for shopper confidence, as the excitement of Christmas festivities was coupled with the uncertainty over the Omicron variant.

Shopper confidence increased from a low of -13 in the first week of December to a high of -7 in the last week, as it became clear – in England at least – that no new COVID-19 restrictions would be activated before New Year.

Rhian Thomas, head of insight at IGD ShopperVista, said, “It’s encouraging to see that overall confidence remained unchanged from November.

"Despite increased restrictions causing a dip in the first week, it’s clear that time spent with friends and family over Christmas helped to bolster confidence significantly by the end of the month.”

In Scotland, shopper confidence increased from -15 to -10 despite the introduction of new restrictions, data showed.

Other Highlights

Financial confidence remained stable compared with November, as 31% expected to be worse off in the year ahead and 20% hoped to be better off.

Overall shopper confidence decreased most amongst 35-54-year-olds in this period.

Increasing food prices remained a concern for shoppers, with 86% (vs. 85% Nov’21) expecting prices to rise further over the next 12 months.

Thomas added that shopper confidence is "likely to remain fragile in the first quarter as shoppers contend with a double whammy of the energy price cap review and the National Insurance increase in April.

“This will hit the lowest affluence groups hardest, as a higher proportion of their income goes on food, drink and energy, meaning that their recovery is slower than higher affluence groups.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

New Bird Flu Has Higher Risk Of Spread To Humans: Animal Health Director
2
A-Brands

Conagra Warns Inflation Will Take Bigger Bite Out Of Margins
3
A-Brands

Unilever To Collaborate With Biotech Firm Holobiome
4
Retail

Experts Discuss The Future Of Food-To-Go At Rational's Retail Summit
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com