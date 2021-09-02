ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Shopper Numbers Improve In August: Springboard

Published on Sep 2 2021 9:58 AM in Retail tagged: Retail / UK / Supermarkets / Footfall

UK Shopper Numbers Improve In August: Springboard

The number of shoppers hitting Britain's high streets, shopping centres and retail parks continued to improve in August, with the gap on the same month in 2019 reducing to -18.6% from -24.2% in July, footfall data compiled by Springboard showed.

Footfall in central London, which has been hit by an absence of foreign tourists and a reduced numbers of commuters, was 38% below the 2019 level, Springboard said, considerably better than the -50.4% recorded in July.

In large cities outside of the capital, the improvement in footfall in August was nearly double that in smaller high streets, putting them at a comparable level versus 2019 for the first time, Springboard said.

Bank Holiday Weekend

Earlier this week, Springboard reported that UK footfall was up 8.2% over the bank holiday weekend, a 14.2% increase on the corresponding weekend last year.

In the week 34 period, footfall was up 23.4% year-on-year, Springboard said, while in the same week last year, footfall was down 19.6% on the 2019 total.

Advertisement

"In the final week of the school summer holiday period, footfall across UK retail destinations continued to rise from the week before, although the increase was wholly driven by high streets and shopping centres, rather than retail parks," commented Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director, Springboard.

Earlier this week, the British Retail Consortium said that average prices in stores across the UK in August were 0.8% lower than a year before, a smaller decline than in previous months, amidst growing product inflation.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Government Rejects Call For New Visas To Ease Driver Shortage

UK Government Rejects Call For New Visas To Ease Driver Shortage
French Consumer Confidence Eases In August: INSEE

French Consumer Confidence Eases In August: INSEE
Myriad Of UK Retailers Citing Delivery And Driver Issues As Christmas Approaches

Myriad Of UK Retailers Citing Delivery And Driver Issues As Christmas Approaches
Online Grocery Sales Drop 10% In UK, As Shoppers Return To Stores: NielsenIQ

Online Grocery Sales Drop 10% In UK, As Shoppers Return To Stores: NielsenIQ
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Aldi Denmark Names New Digital Marketing Manager Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Aldi Denmark Names New Digital Marketing Manager
Wholesaler Metro To Cease Operations In Myanmar Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Wholesaler Metro To Cease Operations In Myanmar
Hungary's Indotek Could Take Minority Stake In Auchan Retail's Local Unit Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Hungary's Indotek Could Take Minority Stake In Auchan Retail's Local Unit
Russia's O’Key Weighed Down By 'Big Box' Estate, Says Analyst Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Russia's O’Key Weighed Down By 'Big Box' Estate, Says Analyst
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN