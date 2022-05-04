Ukraine's ATB To Directly Import Food, Basic Items

Ukrainian retailer ATB Corporation will directly import food and essential goods to its stores from Poland, the Baltic States and Turkey.

The ATB stores that will receive these goods are located in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions.

The decision follows the insufficient availability of goods in the domestic market due to hostilities, and, in some cases, suppliers being located in occupied territories.

The company's own imports have nothing to do with the humanitarian supplies of relevant organisations and volunteer movements, the retailer noted.

Imported Goods

The imported goods include canned meat and fish, pasta, dry concentrates of soups and porridges, confectionery and teas, among others.

ATB plans to increase the list of imported goods and include more stores in other regions.

The goods will be imported on a paid basis, without indicating the appropriate labelling in Ukrainian on each unit of products.

This import mechanism is in accordance with the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 234 of 9 March 2022, which aims to ensure unrestricted supply of imported foodstuffs and fodder in a state of war.

Information on the food product shall be made available to consumers upon request, the retailer added.

Since the beginning of the war, ATB Corporation has provided Ukrainians with food and basic necessities worth more than UAH 100 million.

The aims to provide assistance to civilians during evacuation activities, the population in cities of direct combat, medical institutions and children's hospitals, volunteer organisations and movements, places of temporary residence of migrants.

In addition, ATB Corporation has transferred UAH 100 million in advance tax payments to the state budget to support the country's defence capabilities.

