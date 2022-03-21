US Retailer Target Unveils Its ‘Most Sustainable’ Store

US retailer Target has announced that its store in Vista, California, will generate more renewable energy than it needs to operate annually, making it the ‘most sustainable’ store to date across its network.

The store, equipped with 3,420 solar panels across its roof and newly installed carport canopies, is expected to generate up to a 10% surplus energy each year that can be transmitted back to the local power grid.

The retailer noted that more than 25% of its facilities feature rooftop solar panels, which helps save millions annually in energy costs and reduce emissions.

The Vista store is one of 542 Target buildings across the US with solar installations, and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) recognises Target as the top US Corporate Onsite Installer with 255 megawatts of energy.

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said, “Target continues to be a top corporate solar user, and we’re excited to see Target double down on its clean energy commitments with new solar carports and energy-efficient buildings through this innovative and sustainable retrofit.

“We commend the Target team for their leadership and commitment to sustainable operations as the retailer continues to raise the bar for how companies can invest in their business and create a more sustainable future.”

Net-Zero Energy Certification

Target added that it has applied for net-zero energy certification from the International Living Future Institute.

The retailer also plans to test other innovative measures to reduce the building’s emissions.

The building has replaced natural gas with energy from rooftop solar panels for its HVAC heating.

Additionally, the store has switched to carbon dioxide refrigeration – a natural refrigerant – that the retailer plans to scale across the chain by 2040 to reduce emissions from direct operation by 20%.

John Conlin, senior vice president of properties, Target, said, “We’ve been working for years at Target to shift toward sourcing more renewable energy and further reducing our carbon footprint, and our Vista store’s retrofit is the next step in our sustainability journey and a glimpse of the future we’re working toward.”

“Our new stores and remodel programmes are designed to help achieve our sustainability goals as we test, learn and scale our innovations over time across our operations.”

