Retail

Waitrose Acquires Meal-Kit Delivery Service Dishpatch

By Dayeeta Das
Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has acquired meal-kit delivery service Dishpatch, which offers pre-prepared meals aimed at creating a restaurant-like experience at home.

Founded in 2020, Dishpatch offers a range of chef-designed dishes from Angela Hartnett, Michel Roux Jr, Rick Stein, and Sabrina Ghayour, among others.

The acquisition aligns with Waitrose's ambition to be the 'trusted home for food lovers', the company noted.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose, stated, “Waitrose sees significant opportunities for Dishpatch, which works with some of Britain’s most respected chefs and restaurants.

“We have shared values in serving our customers the best quality food and we’re looking forward to working together. While our immediate focus will be helping Dishpatch grow its core meal kit business, we are also looking forward to working with the team to bring further new and exciting food experiences to Waitrose customers.”

Dishpatch

Shoppers will have the option to choose from over 40 items in the Dishpatch menu.

The food and wine orders are delivered across the UK on Fridays to allow shoppers to organise an 'indulgent' weekend meal.

In contrast with other meal kit companies, Dishpatch meals come pre-prepared with only a few steps to finish and serve.

Founder Peter Butler will continue to serve as the chief executive officer post the acquisition.

Butler commented, “Since launching in 2020, our mission at Dishpatch has always been to bring the most exciting, high-quality restaurant food into more people's lives.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with Waitrose whose reputation has been built on the quality of their food. With such aligned values, we're excited to bring our meal kits to a wider audience and explore new opportunities beyond that.”

Interpath Advisory acted as the lead financial advisor to Dishpatch on the transaction, Waitrose added.

