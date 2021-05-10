ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Wet Weather Impacts UK Shopper Numbers: Springboard

Published on May 10 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: UK / shopping / Springboard / Rainfall / Retail Footfall

Wet Weather Impacts UK Shopper Numbers: Springboard

Shopper numbers across Britain fell 4.1% in the week to 8 May versus the previous week, a third straight week of decline, with rain across much of the country hitting activity, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, was down 6.6% in high streets, 1.5% in shopping centres and 1.3% in retail parks.

"Rain across much of the UK for most of last week meant that footfall dipped again from the week before," said Diane Wehrle, Springboard's insights director.

"The impact of the rain was evident, with a more modest drop in activity in the enclosed environments of shopping centres and in retail parks that are (more) easily accessible by car than high streets."

Reopening After Lockdown

Non-essential stores reopened in England and Wales on 12 April after more than three months of COVID-19 lockdown. They reopened in Scotland on April 26 and Northern Ireland on April 30.

Footfall in Northern Ireland jumped 21.1% in the week to May 8 compared with the previous week.

Compared with the same week in 2019, before the pandemic started to disrupt trading last year, overall UK footfall was down 25.3%, Springboard said.

The number of people out shopping across Britain fell 3.4% in the week to 24 April after surging in the previous week when non-essential stores reopened in England and Wales after three months of lockdown.

In that period, shopper numbers, or footfall, dropped 0.8% from the previous week on high streets, 3.5% in retail parks and 8.4% in shopping centres.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Withdraws Patrol Boats From Jersey After French Brexit Row

UK Withdraws Patrol Boats From Jersey After French Brexit Row
Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business

Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business
UK-India Trade Deal: Why The Timing Is Crucial For Both Nations

UK-India Trade Deal: Why The Timing Is Crucial For Both Nations
Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020

Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Dino Polska Sees 24.3% Growth In Revenue In Q1 2021 Mon, 10 May 2021

Dino Polska Sees 24.3% Growth In Revenue In Q1 2021
South Africa's Clicks Set To Acquire Pick n Pay's Pharmacies Mon, 10 May 2021

South Africa's Clicks Set To Acquire Pick n Pay's Pharmacies
'3 For 2' Offers Create Unnecessary Food Waste, Norwegian Consumer Chief Says Mon, 10 May 2021

'3 For 2' Offers Create Unnecessary Food Waste, Norwegian Consumer Chief Says
Bakery Firm Greggs Increases Profit Outlook After Trading Recovers Mon, 10 May 2021

Bakery Firm Greggs Increases Profit Outlook After Trading Recovers
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN