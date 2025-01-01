52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Investors Mining 'Alternative Data' To Predict Retailers' Results

Swiss Shoppers Prefer To Save Time Over Money, Study Finds

Saving time is more important to customers than saving money in Switzerland, according to the new Swiss retail survey by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute...

Circana Named 'Strong Performer' In Retail Planning Platforms By Independent Research Firm

Circana has announced that Forrester Research has named it a 'Strong Performer' in its The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023 r...

