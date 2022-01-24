Wicked Kitchen Enters Finland In Partnership With S Group

UK-based vegan food brand Wicked Kitchen has launched in Finland through an exclusive partnership with S Group.

The partnership will see S Group offer around 25 Wicked Kitchen products in select stores.

So far, the brand was only available in the UK and the US.

The initiative is part of S Group’s efforts to offer customers innovative, tasty, climate-friendly food.

The retailer’s sustainability programme aims to increase the proportion of vegetables and plant-based foods to 65% of all food sold.

An 'Exceptionally Comprehensive Range'

Mikko Kovalainen, sales manager at S Group, said, “There is a growing demand for plant-based food products that taste good for everyone and are suitable for a wide range of everyday moments. Wicked Kitchen's exceptionally comprehensive range is an exciting and timely addition to our range of plant-based products.

“We believe that the products have the greatest demand potential in the Helsinki metropolitan area and major cities, so we will start with them first and review the situation for the future.”

Wicked Kitchen products will be offered in more than two hundred Prisma, S-market and Alepa outlets, as well as in the S Group's online food shop in the regions where the stores are located.

The product range in Finland will initially include fresh, ready meals, fresh pasta, frozen meals and pizzas, portion cups, portion porridge cups, biscuits, and ice creams.

All fresh, ready meals in the range are restaurant quality and made in Finland using Wicked Kitchen's recipes.

'Expanding Into Mainland Europe'

Derek Sarno, chef and co-founder of Wicked Kitchen, commented, “Wicked Kitchen is growing rapidly as more and more consumers seek out plant-based food products - dishes that not only taste delicious, but are good for our planet.

“Finland is a beautiful country and from what I've seen, health and environmental awareness are important issues for Finns. Therefore, Finland seemed a very natural place for us to start expanding into mainland Europe.”

The products use sustainable, renewable and recyclable packaging made by Finnish company Jospak Oy.

The packaging innovation has won the WorldStartGold sustainability award in 2019, the retailer added.

All products offered by Wicked Kitchen are 100% vegan and dairy-free.

