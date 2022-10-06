World's First Plant-Based Honey To Launch In Europe Next January

One of the largest European organic food producers, Narayan Foods, is preparing to launch the world’s first plant-based honey in select European countries early in 2023.

Narayan’s honey is the first honey alternative to hit the EU market that doesn't include processed syrup or concentrates but still produces an indistinguishable taste and texture of bee-made honey.

Unique in design, Narayan’s honey possesses the same qualities as honey from bees – it boosts immunity and offers bioactive and prebiotic properties.

The first plant-based honey with the real taste and nutritional profile of bee-made honey is a plant-based solution to the alarming negative impact the bee-made honey industry has on biodiversity.

Existing honey production not only endangers bees, but also a lot of current shelf-ready products as they may contain toxins, pesticides, and antibiotics.

Narayan’s bee-free honey proposes a vegan-friendly alternative, made with only clean-label ingredients, free from seasonal volatility and pesticides.

It contains some of the same antioxidants as in bee-made honey and is free from clostridium bacteria, making it safe for new moms and babies.

It applies to a variety of uses – from being a more sustainable industry sweetener to being used as a food flavouring, or even finding a spot in cosmetics and healthcare.

Narayan is now utilising novel technologies to bring the newest plant-based innovation to every European home while allowing bees a well-deserved rest.

With the first plant-based honey, Narayan aims to meet the ever-growing global demand for quality honey through bee-friendly processes.

Europe’s first plant-based honey will be made in high production facilities in Europe, eliminating seasonal honey production.

With years of experience, Narayan has designed a scalable system for bringing healthy and tasty foods to the market.

Narayan produces over 250 products that are certified vegan and organic, under private labels, available in more than 75,000 stores and more than 30 markets across Europe.

Narayan’s first plant-based honey will be ready to hit the shelves in early January 2023.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.