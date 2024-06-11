Żabka Launches New Campaign To Promote In-Store Services

Polish retailer Żabka has launched a new campaign Załatw to w Żabce (Get it in Żabka) to promote a range of services offered in its stores.

The campaign, scheduled from 5 June to 2 July 2024, will run on TV, radio, online, as well as in stores and the Żappka application, the company noted.

The creative concept and advertising spots for the campaign were designed by the agency GONG, while Value Media was responsible for media buying.

Żabka offers a range of services in its stores including bill payments, buying and registering a GSM starter, depositing or withdrawing money, and sending and receiving parcels, among others.

'Comprehensive Services'

Przemysław Tomaszewski, director of sales and service development at Żabka Polska stated, "We are the only company in Poland to offer customers such a wide range of comprehensive services, already available in over 10,000 locations. Instead of visiting many places, just come to the nearest Żabka, where you can handle many matters quickly and conveniently.

"In this way, in line with our mission, we simplify people's lives and help them save time. In the 'Załatw to w Żabce' campaign, we present not only well-known services, such as collecting and sending parcels or phone top-ups but also the latest, innovative ones, such as shoe cleaning or having a smartphone repaired."

Promotional Offers

During the campaign, Żabka will offer promotional prices on some of its services.

This includes a promotional price of PLN 49 for cleaning summer and sports shoes with WoshWosh from 26 June to 9 July 2024.

For phone repairs, service charge is free from 12-25 June. It will be offered in association with Bolttech, formerly Digital Care, in two variants: authorised repair, using original manufacturer's parts and with warranty; and unauthorised repair with quality substitutes.