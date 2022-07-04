Żabka Opens 50th Nano Outlet In Poland's Norblin Factory

Polish retailer Żabka has announced that it has rolled out its 50th Nano concept store in the Norblin Factory in Warsaw.

Norblin Factory is a multifunctional complex at the centre of the Wola district in Warsaw spanning an area of 65,000 square metres.

It includes 41,000 square metres of office space and 24,000 square metres for entertainment, cultural, dining, and retail outlets.

Tomasz Blicharski, vice-president of the board and managing director of Żabka Future, said, "The Żabka Group is currently Europe's largest chain of autonomous stores. This innovative concept, which allows quick shopping without cashiers, queues or cash, is precisely tailored to the nature of the location and the profile of its customers.

"The proposal fits perfectly into the atmosphere of the multifunctional Norblin Factory complex, where among the historical buildings one can find not only modern architecture, but also innovative services and solutions."

Żabka Nano

The Żabka Nano outlet in Norblin Factory offers an assortment of approximately 400 products, including own-brand Szamamm ready meals, Tomcio Paluch sandwiches, Foodini liquid snacks, Wycisk juices and lemonades, and freshly ground espresso coffee.

The retailer has teamed up with Adyen for payment solutions and customers can enter the store by using a payment card.

Shoppers receive a confirmation of purchases via SMS on their registered phone numbers.

The store is fitted with a camera system that recognises the products removed from the shelves, calculates the appropriate amount, and automatically finalises the payment.

The system does not identify customers or store their images, Żabka added.

Currently, Żabka Nano outlets are located in Gdańsk, Katowice, Kraków, Piaseczno, Plewiska, Poznań, Sopot, Warsaw and Wrocław.

It operates in several formats, such as stand-alone container vending machines, traditional brick-and-mortar outlets, or as a store-in-the-store.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das.