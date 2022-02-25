Żabka Opens Nano Store In Leroy Merlin Outlet In Warsaw

Polish retailer Żabka has opened a Nano concept store within a Leroy Merlin outlet in Warsaw, which the group said marks the commencement of a cooperation agreement between the two chains.

Żabka Nano is a self-service modular facility that can be operated in a relatively-small space, including in other stores, as seen previously in Decathlon stores and Zdrofit fitness clubs.

Product Range

The assortment offered by Żabka Nano in the home improvement and gardening retailer's Warsaw outlet includes approximately 400 SKUs.

The range includes products of Żabka's own brands, such as Szamamm ready meals, Tomcio Paluch sandwiches, Foodini liquid snacks, and Wycisk juices and lemonades.

The store uses a method of authorisation and payment for purchases, implemented in cooperation with Adyen.

Shoppers can access the facility with a payment card, which the customer places it against the terminal before entering the store.

A camera system installed in Żabka Nano recognises the products removed from the shelves, calculates the appropriate amount, and finalises the payment from the payment card used while entering the store.

Collaboration For Convenience

Both parties are hoping that the option of shopping at the Żabka Nano outlet will add greater convenience to visitors of Leroy Merlin.

Paweł Grabowski, director of maintenance-free solutions, Żabka Future, said, "Our partners, in cooperation with whom we develop the Żabka Nano concept, are leaders of individual market segments. We share a common goal - the willingness to look for new innovative solutions that can further simplify the lives of customers.

"Establishing cooperation with the Leroy Merlin chain opens up new opportunities for us in the field of knowledge and experience transfer, which is extremely important for us to further improve Żabka Nano in the store-in-store model."

"We believe that this solution will increase the comfort of shopping, affecting customer satisfaction and the willingness to visit our stores," added Anna Paszt, marketing director of Leroy Merlin Polska.

"I am convinced that this is not a test action, but the beginning of a long-term cooperation that will meet the expectations of our partner, but most of all customers."

