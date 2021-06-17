Zummo Offers The Right Automatic Juicer For Every Supermarket 

Published on Jun 17 2021 12:50 PM in Retail tagged: Supermarkets / Zummo / Juicers

Consumers are opting for more fresh and natural products, and this trend is reflected in their shopping baskets.

The demand for natural juices is witnessing significant growth, with professional juicers playing a key role.

It is essential to have the right juicer. Some factors have a direct impact on profitability, such as:

The speed of squeezing of the machine

The autonomy of the juicer

The ease of cleaning and sanitising.

ZUMMO Automatic Juicers For Supermarkets

Zummo has a range of professional juicers focused on supermarkets and the retail sector in general. Depending on the size or needs of the supermarket, Zummo can suggest the best machines for freshly squeezed juices.

Its Z14 Nature SS Cabinet Slim can double up as the perfect pomegranate juicer in addition to squeezing oranges, as it offers top-quality juice and great flavour.

Zummo offers the following for supermarkets with large space:

For continuous service and maximum squeezing performance in supermarkets, Zummo recommends the Z40 Nature Adapt for oranges of all varieties and sizes.

The Z40 Nature Adapt Custom automatic juicer allows supermarkets to choose which version in this range suits their needs. It is designed for establishments that want to squeeze any citrus fruit or pomegranate of any size efficiently.

For freshly squeezed juice from oranges of the same calibre and minimal maintenance and cleaning times, the Z40 One industrial orange juicer offers the perfect solution.

Specialists In Professional Juice Machines For Supermarkets

Zummo has a specialised consultancy service to respond to any specific need in the retail sector.

The company helps its customers to decide on the best automatic juicer for supermarket shelves.

For more information or queries, write to [email protected].