ADUSA Supply Chain Opens New Distribution Centre

Published on Sep 24 2021 10:55 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Warehouse / Logistics / USA / Ahold Delhaize / ADUSA

ADUSA Supply Chain has opened a new distribution centre in Manchester, Connecticut.

The facility will receive, select and transport 88 million cases of nonperishable grocery products annually for more than 450 Stop & Shop stores and e-commerce centres.

It is also equipped with a state-of-the-art technology package to support future food distribution.

It is the first facility in the network to showcase the new ADUSA Supply Chain brand, Ahold Delhaize added.

ADUSA Supply Chain supports the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop.

‘An Important Milestone’

Chris Lewis, president of ADUSA Supply Chain, said, “The opening of the Manchester facility is an important milestone in the transformation of the supply chain serving Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands.”

“With the addition of Manchester, we have added more than two million square feet of distribution capacity to our network in less than two months. Not only is Manchester an important part of rapid network expansion, it’s also well equipped with technology solutions that will boost efficiency and ultimately result in the faster delivery of fresher products for consumers no matter how they choose to shop.”

Highlights

The company teamed up with Retail Business Services for technological requirements at the facility.

It has implemented a transportation and warehouse management solution to drive greater accuracy across transportation and labour management, boosting efficiency at the site and minimising travel between warehouses and stores.

The facility also leverages end-to-end forecasting and replenishment technology, enabling greater accuracy, resulting in better in-stocks, fresher products, and reduced food waste.

“We’re excited to officially be part of the Manchester community,” said Zach Napolitano, campus lead for ADUSA Distribution Manchester.

“Ahold Delhaize USA companies have been serving the Manchester community for many years, and we look forward to being a good neighbour and supporting this community for many years to come.”