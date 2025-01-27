Brazil Sets New Record For Coffee Exports In 2024

Brazil, the world's leading coffee producer and exporter, exported 50.4 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee in 2024, marking a 38.5% increase compared to 2023.

This volume also surpassed the previous record set in 2020 by 12.8%, according to the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé).

The surge in exports translated to record coffee revenues of $12.56 billion (€2 billion), a 55.4% increase over 2023 and 35.4% above the previous record year of 2022.

Growth Drivers

According to Márcio Ferreira, president of Cecafé, several factors contributed to this exceptional performance.

Adverse weather conditions impacted harvests in major coffee-producing countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, creating a global supply shortage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supply shortage drove coffee prices to historic highs, boosting export revenues for Brazil, despite experiencing a small harvest itself.

Brazil exported a record 36.9 million bags of Arabica coffee (+20% compared to 2023), along with 9.4 million bags of Robusta (+98%) and 4.1 million bags of soluble coffee (+13%).

The United States remained the largest importer of Brazilian coffee among 116 countries, with purchases of 8.1 million bags, followed by Germany (7.6 million), Belgium (4.2 million), Italy (3.9 million), and Japan (2.2 million).

Primary Destination – Europe

In 2024, Europe remained the primary destination for Brazilian coffee, accounting for 52.6% of total exports. European countries imported 26.529 million bags, a 40.6% increase compared to the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

North America emerged as the second-largest importer, purchasing 10.681 million bags, representing a 21.2% share of the total and a 46.2% increase year-over-year.

Asia was third, importing 9.796 million bags, representing a 19.4% share of total exports and an 11.4% increase compared to the previous year.

Coffees with superior quality or certified sustainable practices accounted for 18.1% of total Brazilian exports last year, with 9.141 million bags shipped abroad. This volume is 31.2% higher than that recorded in 2023.