California Raisins: The Scandinavian Choice Of Dried Fruit For Traditional Dishes With A Twist

California Raisins add a unique texture, flavour and appearance to dishes, and are a great source of vitamins, minerals and fibre.

California Raisin Frikadeller with a red wine sauce is a meatball dish with California raisins adding a twist to the recipe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCJFUrOoGwc

Quality ingredients are of the utmost importance in a premium product, and it does not get any better than California Raisins.

Within 70-mile radius of Fresno, in California, the San Joaquin Valley’s hot dry climate is the perfect location for growing Thomson Seedless grapes.

The whole growing process takes three years, from planting the vine to the first harvest. Irrigation is supported by a combination of dams and controlled water supplies.

The growers and packers of California Raisins pride themselves in producing the finest quality fruit to supply both at home and across the globe.

Numerous quality checks are carried out by packers, as well as extensive inspections by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), to ensure that only the best-quality dried fruit is delivered.

Endless Possibilities

California Raisins bring many advantages to dishes and finished products, including:

Flavour stability: California Raisins’ sweet and fruity flavour stays stable up to 15 months, unaffected by manufacturing processes.

Natural colour: California Raisins are naturally blue-black with no added colours. Their dark colour is fixed and won’t bleed or discolour foods.

Soft to chew: California Raisins have a soft ‘chew,’ and act as fat-replacers in baked goods and offer pleasant chewiness in many applications.

Succulent appearance: Natural wax platelets help keep California Raisins’ skins intact, preserving their succulent texture and plump appearance.

Naturally dry: California Raisins act as a natural drying agent, retaining natural moisture and extending product freshness.

California Raisins are always of a high quality and consistency and are 100% naturally sun-dried.

The Raisin Administrative Committee is passionate about working with Scandinavian bakers, food manufacturers, confectioners and more to develop new products featuring California raisins.

For more details, visit www.californiaraisinsscandinavia.com or contact [email protected].

