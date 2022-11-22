Cargill Names Brian Sikes As Its New President And Chief Executive Officer

Commodities trader Cargill has announced the appointment of Brian Sikes (pictured) as its new president and chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2023.

Sikes will succeed Dave MacLennan, who will assume the role of executive chair of Cargill's board of directors.

MacLennan commented, "As Cargill continues to navigate dynamic global markets, both operational excellence and a clearly articulated vision driven by purpose and values will define the company's success, and there is no better person than Brian to lead Cargill."

"He's a person of action and results, with a relentless passion for serving our customers and our people. Brian has the qualities we value in a strong leader – integrity, empathy, resilience and authenticity. Under his leadership, I am confident the best days for Cargill, and its greatest contributions, lie ahead."

Sikes is an experienced professional, who is set to become the tenth CEO in Cargill's 157-year history.

He has a strong track record in business operations, having served across multiple businesses, cycles and geographies and holding leadership roles in the US, Canada and Europe.

He was instrumental in developing the company's global protein and salt enterprise into one of the leading names in the industry.

Currently, he serves as the company's chief operating officer and has played a pivotal role in devising the company's long-term strategy.

Dave MacLennan

Dave MacLennan joined Cargill in 1991 and held multiple executive roles, including CFO and COO, before stepping in as the company's chairman and chief executive in 2013.

Under his leadership of nine years, Cargill achieved 'outstanding' financial results while feeding millions of families and building community resilience in more than 125 countries worldwide, the company noted.

He was responsible for the acquisition of Croda (bioindustrials), EWOS (aquaculture), Diamond V (animal nutrition), and Sanderson and Wayne Farms (poultry), which according to the company, are some of the largest in its history.

He also focused on building the company's expertise in alternative proteins and directed the company's efforts in developing technologies and digital solutions to transform farming, supply chains, and food delivery.

During his tenure, he set up Cargill's sustainability office and encouraged a culture that prioritises and celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sikes stated, "Under his (MacLennan) visionary leadership, Cargill has a solid foundation, business model and culture that positions us for long-term success. Our 160,000 employees across Cargill are the best in the industry. Together, we will grow with customers, strengthen our core and thoughtfully target new markets to ensure we are a reliable, sustainable partner for our customers –today and in the future."

