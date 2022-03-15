Carrefour Launches Dedicated Online Grocery Platform In Madrid

Carrefour has unveiled its first dedicated food e-commerce platform in Spain, with the opening of a new distribution centre in Getafe, Madrid.

The new facility covers a surface area of around 10,000 square metres, and has the capacity to service up to 4,000 shipments per day.

'Progress Of Digital Roadmap'

Commenting on the opening of the new facility, Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour chief executive, said, "The opening of the Getafe platform illustrates the great progress of our digital roadmap in Spain. E-commerce is attracting more and more customers and is now one of the most important growth drivers, alongside the digitisation of our financial services or retail media.

"In Spain, as in the rest of the group, we will continue to accelerate our investments to innovate for our customers, create new jobs and transform Carrefour into a digital retail company."

Incorporating logistics technology from Salvesen Logística, the new facility will offer delivery to Madrid and surrounding areas from 7am to 10pm, with customers able to choose from close to 17,000 SKUs, including a range of fresh products.

The building itself has been awarded LEED v4 'Building Design and construction: Core and Shell Development' certification.

E-Commerce Structure

Carrefour, which reported a 7.7% increase in operating profit last year, currently operates e-commerce facilities out of dedicated sections in ten hypermarkets across Spain. These offer between 4,000 and 8,000 SKUs each.

It also has a network of 60 stores in which online food orders are prepared, which are capable of handling up to 1,000 orders per day.

Pictured at the launch of the new Getafe facility are Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of the Carrefour Group, Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Alexandre de Palmas, CEO of Carrefour Spain and Axel Nazarian, Director of Ecommerce Carrefour Spain.

