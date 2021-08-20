ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

China's Soybean Imports From Brazil Drop In July

Published on Aug 20 2021 9:28 AM in Supply Chain tagged: China / soybean / Brazil / Imports

China's Soybean Imports From Brazil Drop In July

China's soybean imports from top supplier Brazil fell in July from the previous year, customs data showed, as poor crush margins weighed on demand.

China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 7.88 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in July, down 3.7% from 8.18 million tonnes a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Chinese crushers stepped up purchases of soybeans from the South American country in the earlier months of the year to profit from good margins, driven by a fast recovering pig herd.

Demand from the livestock sector has, however, weakened lately as hog margins fell to negative territory on plunging pork prices.

Soybean Shipments

For July, China's soybean shipments from all origins totalled 8.67 million tonnes, down 14.1% from the previous year.

China also imported 42,277 tonnes of soybeans from the United States in July, up from 38,331 tonnes in the same month a year earlier, according to customs data.

Crush margins in Rizhao, Shandong province, a major soybean processing hub in northern China, hit their lowest levels on record in late June, before climbing back up.

Advertisement

Crushers there would still lose about 176 yuan ($27.07) from each tonne of soybean crushed.

Imports

China's soybean imports are expected to slow in the next few months of the year as falling hog margins and a rise in wheat feed use continued to crimp demand for soymeal.

China's sow herd, which had been rising for 21 months, fell for the first time in July from the previous month, after a plunge in hog prices pushed many farmers to get rid of unproductive sows.

Hog margins in Sichuan, a top pig producer in China, fell to negative 134 yuan, from around 2,566 yuan at the beginning of the year.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter

Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter
Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows

Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows
China's Soybean Imports To Slow In Late 2021

China's Soybean Imports To Slow In Late 2021
Bakkavor Sees Record Revenue Growth As Lockdown Restrictions Ease

Bakkavor Sees Record Revenue Growth As Lockdown Restrictions Ease
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality
MATRADE Propelling Digitally Enabled Halal Trade At MIHAS 2021 Thu, 19 Aug 2021

MATRADE Propelling Digitally Enabled Halal Trade At MIHAS 2021
Brazil's 2022 Coffee Crop To See 4% Loss From Frosts, Study Finds Thu, 19 Aug 2021

Brazil's 2022 Coffee Crop To See 4% Loss From Frosts, Study Finds
Tesco And WWF Launch Scheme To Tackle Climate Change Wed, 18 Aug 2021

Tesco And WWF Launch Scheme To Tackle Climate Change
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN