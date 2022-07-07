Cool Logistics For Food Retail From KNAPP

KNAPP offers an automated storage system for all temperature zones with the OSR Shuttle™ Evo. Even in freezing temperatures, it keeps a cool head, helping to supply fresh foods in the best quality.

Today, shoppers can find everything they require for their daily needs at the local supermarket or in the online shops of food retailers. What’s more, they’ve got more and more products to choose from, including more choice in refrigerated as well as frozen foods.

It’s all in the freezer – French fries, bread, ice cream or your little one’s favourite fish sticks. Before these foods reach the consumer in the best and freshest quality, they need special storage conditions at arctic temperatures. This top performance is achieved behind the scenes.

Fresh Goods Every Day

Food logistics requires various temperature zones for all the different types of products. Before making their way to the local supermarket or consumer, foods are stored in distribution centres under various conditions.

When planning a logistics solution, these different temperature zones must be taken into account right from the start. The top priority for food retailers? Maintaining the cool chain. What’s needed here are storage areas at optimal temperatures. Furthermore, rapid order lead times also play an important role in ensuring the quality and freshness of goods.

Automation Hub For All Temperature Zones

KNAPP technologies provide added value for distribution centres thanks to a smart combination of technologies, processes and software. The hub for all automated processes is the OSR Shuttle™ Evo by KNAPP, which is capable of so much more than just efficiently storing goods.

For example, optimal sequencing and storage make order fulfilment easy and rapid, because every item is retrieved in just the right sequence. The OSR Shuttle™ Evo has another noteworthy function: temporary storage. Each work station can be supplied with every item in the system at all times.

This also applies to solutions that use robots. All goods are stored together, that is, stock and overstock are stored in one and the same system.

Containers, trays and cartons with loads of up to 50 kg (110 lb) can be stored multi-deep in the system. To expand, more shuttles or additional aisles can easily be added. The intelligent software KiSoft works behind the scenes, keeping track of everything.

“In the past years, numerous technologies for food retail have been introduced into the market. However, none of them hold a candle to KNAPP’s OSR Shuttle™ Evo. Nowhere in the world is there a technology like this one,” declares Zvika Fishaimer, Executive Vice President, HR and IT at Shufersal, Israel’s leading food retail chain, which holds a market share of about 25%.

Central Storage System For All Temperatures

The OSR Shuttle™ Evo is built with such high quality that it can also be used under extreme conditions. This means that the proven technology is perfect for all temperature ranges in food retail. Whether your products fall in to the categories of chilled, ambient, fresh or frozen – the system stores each type of grocery at the temperature that’s just right.

The first KNAPP project that features an OSR Shuttle™ Evo for frozen foods for e-commerce is currently in the startup phase and further projects are in the pipeline. Automated processes pay off, particularly in frozen food logistics, and these technologies provide relief for people doing physically strenuous work in freezing temperatures.

A Well-Organised Team

The shuttle system teams up incredibly well with KNAPP’s goods-to-person work stations, where employees fill orders ergonomically and efficiently. It also meshes perfectly with KNAPP’s robot solutions.

This is a great combination for store supply using pallets or for single item picking for food e-commerce. Furthermore, it’s all completely integrated into KNAPP’s software landscape. All in all, a dream team. KNAPP’s OSR Shuttle™ Evo can be integrated into online grocery solutions as well as those for store delivery.

Applications abound for omni-channel solutions, too, connecting all the logistical processes within a warehouse, which is great for e-commerce as well as brick and mortar retail. Despite the variety in packaging, only one central warehouse system is required with the OSR Shuttle™ Evo. This way, synergies are optimally used, which saves space and costs.

KNAPP’s OSR Shuttle™ Evo automatically stores and retrieves foods and is suited for applications involving all temperature zones.

