Delhaize Serbia Expands Logistics Network With New Distribution Centre

Delhaize Serbia has consolidated its supply chain capabilities by opening a new distribution centre in Dobanovci.

The state-of-the-art facility, located within VGP Park Belgrade, spans across 42,000 square metres and represents an investment of over €43 million.

The logistics hub will enhance the company's ability to efficiently supply its network of more than 530 Maxi, Mega Maxi, and Shop&Go stores across the country.

The new distribution centre, equipped with the latest environmentally friendly technologies, will contribute to improved product availability, faster delivery times, and a more sustainable supply chain.

General director of Delhaize Serbia, Gorica Jovović, stated, "The opening of the new distribution centre is another proof of our commitment to expanding on the domestic market and investing in state-of-the-art logistics, as a key segment of the efficient functioning of our retail network. It is an important step in the growth and development of the company."

Key Features

The new facility boasts a storage capacity of over 35,000 pallet spaces, enabling efficient handling and distribution of more than 2,600 diverse products. A standout feature of the distribution centre is its advanced banana ripening facility, spanning over 5,000 square metres.

The facility features solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, a battery charging station with transshipment technology, and an automated truck wash.

Delhaize and VGP have achieved the BREEAM Excellent certification for energy efficiency, indoor air quality, water and waste management, and overall environmental impact.

With an area of over 450,000 square metres for existing and planned buildings, VGP Park Belgrade is strategically located just a short distance from the capital of Serbia and four kilometres away from the international airport. It provides connectivity to major road networks, significantly enhancing distribution efficiency and reducing transportation times.

VGP Park Belgrade is owned by Belgian real estate developer VGP.