DIA, Aquila Capital Open New Logistics Warehouse In Illescas

Spanish retailer DIA has teamed up with Aquila Capital to open a new warehouse for the food retail chain in Illescas.

The warehouse is part of the Illescas Green Logistics Parks project, a logistics development spanning 472,878 square metres, spread over six plots within the Iberum Central Platform in Illescas.

DIA Illescas Logistic Centre

The ​​68,000 square-metre warehouse has acquired BREEAM certification for sustainability measures, and features solar panels on the roof.

The company has invested close to €50 million in the project.

The logistics centre in Illescas is, to date, the largest of the retailer's warehouses in Spain, DIA noted

The group has described it as 'the key point for preparation and distribution in the area and the central warehouse for the entire network of DIA stores in Spain.'

'First Milestone'

The logistics centre will help the company optimise the logistics process, providing significant improvements in reception, dispatch, preparation, reverse logistics.

The CEO of DIA Spain, Ricardo Álvarez, said, "The Illescas logistics centre is the first milestone of the new generation of DIA Spain warehouses, specially created to adapt to the current and future needs that we have as a company.

"In short, a milestone that allows us to continue giving impetus to the evolution of the company to fulfil our purpose of being 'Closer Every Day', making DIA the preferred local shopping experience and being a leading operator in the distribution of food in the geographies in which we operate."

Miguel López, CEO of AQ Acentor, real estate development partner of Aquila Capital in Spain, said, "The delivery of the warehouse to the DIA Group is a great milestone for the company as it is the first Green Logistics project we have completed in Spain.

"llescas Green Logistics Park is a key development within the company's expansion strategy in the logistics sector, not only because of its size but also because of its excellent location within a logistics hub as important as Illescas."

