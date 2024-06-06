Fiorentini Alimentari Renews Partnership With System Logistics

Fiorentini Alimentari Spa, a leading Italian producer of rice cakes and healthy snacks, has renewed its strategic partnership with System Logistics to optimise logistics management and support business growth.

This collaboration, initiated in 2017 and expanded in 2023, has been essential in improving operational efficiency and meeting increasing market demands.

Founded in 1918 in Turin, Fiorentini Alimentari Spa has evolved from a specialty food shop to a leader in producing bread substitutes and snacks made from puffed cereals, legumes, and vegetables. With a presence in 55 countries, the fourth-generation, family-run company aims to make healthy products accessible to a broader audience.

Logistics Hub

To maintain control over storage processes and enhance efficiency, Fiorentini partnered with System Logistics in 2017 to design a new logistics hub in the province of Turin.

This innovative hub, operational since 2019, allowed Fiorentini to internalise the storage of raw materials and finished products, significantly improving process control and optimising time management. The facility includes an automated system with six stacker cranes approximately 27 meters high and eight SVL (System Vehicle Loops) shuttles for pallet transport within the plant.

The automation has improved logistics traceability, reduced operational risks, and optimised space and energy resource usage. Laser-guided AGV vehicles for raw material handling have maximised space efficiency. Two AGV CP medium units are used for depositing and retrieving items on racks up to 10 meters high, while four AGV CP mini units manage raw materials for production, ensuring a constant and timely supply to production areas.

The automation system also includes an elevator connecting the ground floor with the first floor, facilitating movement between production levels. AGVs transport finished product pallets to the wrapping station, from where SVL shuttles transfer them to the automatic warehouse.

This integrated material flow has enhanced overall efficiency, reduced handling times, and increased operational precision and safety.

Facility Expansion

At the end of 2023, Fiorentini entrusted System Logistics with expanding its facility, a project made possible by the innovative and flexible design implemented in 2017. The initial solution was scalable and adaptable, allowing for proactive anticipation of future customer needs and an agile response to evolving market dynamics.

The expansion includes adding three new stacker cranes, optimising space utilisation further, with one having double-depth and another single-depth.

Additionally, integrating two new AGV CP mini units will boost the automated system's performance by 15%. The expansion also includes extending the SVL loop with four additional shuttles to support increased overall system performance. The new external entry area will double the automated warehouse's receiving capacity, improving efficiency and goods handling capabilities.

The AGV system, designed for 24/7 production support, features automatic battery swapping, reducing downtime due to traditional recharging and increasing operational efficiency.

One of the most notable aspects of this partnership is its positive environmental impact. The warehouse automation has eliminated the need to transport raw materials and finished products by truck to an off-site warehouse, significantly reducing CO₂ emissions and improving air quality.

Advanced technologies like energy-recovery stacker cranes and AGVs have optimised energy efficiency, reducing electrical consumption from the grid and enhancing overall sustainability.

This collaboration is not only an example of efficient logistics management but represents a strategic partnership that has brought continuous innovation and growth to the company.

A Crucial Partner

Thanks to System Logistics' advanced solutions, Fiorentini has increased its production capacity, improved energy efficiency, and reduced its environmental impact. System Logistics has proven to be more than just a supplier, becoming a crucial partner for Fiorentini's growth and operational optimisation.

This synergy has enabled the company to face market challenges and prepare for a future of continuous growth and innovation.

For more information, visit www.systemlogistics.com.