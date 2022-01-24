Subscribe Login
Fix Price Announces Plans For New Domodedovo Distribution Centre

Russian retailer Fix Price has announced it is developing a 68,000 square metre distribution centre in Domodedovo, south of Moscow, which is due to open in Q1 2023.

The retailer has teamed up with industrial real estate developer PNK Group on the project, while Knight Frank is acting as consultant on the agreement.

Fix Price is set to invest around RUB 3.8 billion in the development of the distribution centre (€43 million).

The group said that the construction of the facility is the 'next step' in its logistics development strategy, which will see the firm's warehouse space expand by more than 200,000 square metres through to 2025.

"Currently, Fix Price has two distribution centres in the Moscow region located in Vnukovo and Pushkino," commented Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price.

"Both DCs have been running at peak capacity for the past couple of years, serving stores in the Central Federal District – the fastest-growing region in our chain in absolute terms, adding more than 100 stores in 9M 2021. The new distribution centre will serve the Central and Southern Federal Districts and will help to boost our ability to keep our store shelves full for years to come.”

The new distribution centre will be Fix Price's ninth, and one of the largest in its supply chain, alongside the DC it opened in the Krasnodar region in September 2021.

Other distribution centres are located near Voronezh, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg and Kazan.

Fix Price operates more than 4,900 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries. The group recently announced that it plans to roll out self-checkout systems to all new stores it plans to open.

Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Supply Chain news, click here.

