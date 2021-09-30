ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Russia's Fix Price Opens New Distribution Centre

Published on Sep 30 2021 2:15 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Russia / Logistics / Distribution Centre / Fix Price

Russia's Fix Price Opens New Distribution Centre

Russian value retailer Fix Price has opened a new distribution centre in the Dinskoy District of Krasnodar Krai to drive expansion in the southern regions.

The 68,000 square-metre logistics centre is the retailer's largest facility and will service eleven Russian regions.

These include Krasnodar Krai, the Astrakhan and Rostov regions, Stavropol Krai, and the republics of Adygeya, Kalmykia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Ingushetia, Dagestan and North Ossetia–Alania.

It will also offer cross-border services, supplying products to Georgia.

The distribution centre is in full operation, and the first batch of goods has already left the facility, Fix Price added.

'Regional Expansion'

Fix Price CEO Dmitry Kirsanov, said, "Fix Price continues to push for its regional expansion and plans to considerably increase the number of outlets, including in locations beyond Central Russia and in neighbouring countries.

"The new distribution centre in Krasnodar Krai will support the Company's growth in the Southern and North-Caucasian federal districts, which are currently home to around 700 Fix Price stores and almost 20% of the country's population. The DC will create over 400 jobs and ensure seamless supplies to more than 150 local cities and towns."

The roles in the distribution centre will include office staff, warehouse workers, pickers, engineers, quality control officers, among others.

Employees will benefit from various incentive programmes, including bonuses for working in summer and exceeding targets, welcome payments for new hires, and convenient corporate transport and free meals.

In addition, all warehouse employees will have modern electric pallet trucks to facilitate pallet handling and minimise the physical workload.

Highlights Of The Distribution Centre

Advertisement

The distribution centre is a built-to-suit project, tailored to cater to the retailer's needs.

It maintains an average temperature of 18–25 °C to safely store Fix Price's product mix, which does not include perishable goods.

The DC's cross-docking process enhances the efficiency of its operations by separating inbound and outbound areas.

Goods arrive in semi-trailer trucks and are then stacked into pallets to be shipped out by medium-duty trucks.

The facility offers 300 parking spaces for trucks and is estimated to handle 45 semi-trailer trucks and 75 medium-duty trucks per day.

Konstantin Fomichenko, regional director and head of warehouses, industrial and land department at Knight Frank, commented, "We expect retail turnover to continue growing rapidly for the next several years, making streamlined logistics crucial for a retail chain's smooth operations. Many major players are sparing no effort to expand their logistics infrastructure across Russia, and we expect over 850,000 square metres of warehouses to be brought to the market in 2021, with transactions covering over one million square metres.

"Fix Price's new distribution centre is among the largest facilities in Russia's regions. We are happy to see the Company partner with A2Group, which was able to meet the most stringent requirements for a modern industrial building."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Russia's Magnit Hits Milestone For Online Orders

Russia's Magnit Hits Milestone For Online Orders
Russia's Yandex Says It Repelled Biggest DDoS Attack In History

Russia's Yandex Says It Repelled Biggest DDoS Attack In History
Russia's O’Key Weighed Down By 'Big Box' Estate, Says Analyst

Russia's O’Key Weighed Down By 'Big Box' Estate, Says Analyst
Russia's Yandex Restructures JV Ownership With Uber In $1bn Deal

Russia's Yandex Restructures JV Ownership With Uber In $1bn Deal
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Power Crunch Drives Up Feed Costs For China's Livestock Farmers Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Power Crunch Drives Up Feed Costs For China's Livestock Farmers
Amazon UK To Hire 20,000 Temporary Workers For Holiday Season Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Amazon UK To Hire 20,000 Temporary Workers For Holiday Season
Argentina To Resume Beef Exports To China Wed, 29 Sep 2021

Argentina To Resume Beef Exports To China
UK Denies Fishing Permits To Three-Quarters Of Small French Boats Wed, 29 Sep 2021

UK Denies Fishing Permits To Three-Quarters Of Small French Boats
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN